Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 29,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $167.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.