Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.28). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.44.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 50.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 18.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 40,966 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

