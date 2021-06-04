Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.62. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,760,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.30. Itron has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

