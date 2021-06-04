Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $577.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $580.64 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $164.91. 187,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

