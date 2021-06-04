Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 2,028,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

