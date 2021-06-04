Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $2.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

BC opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.35. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

