Zacks: Analysts Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $306.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.00 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $206.07. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.07. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,223,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,329 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICU Medical by 455.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

