Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.28. 325,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,653. The firm has a market cap of $455.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

