Zacks: Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $4.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

NYSE:PNC opened at $195.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

