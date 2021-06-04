Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

