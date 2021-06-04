Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post $61.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.83 million and the lowest is $60.91 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,634 shares of company stock worth $16,781,178. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $148.48. 736,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.73. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

