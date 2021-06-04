Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 459,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,336.22 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

