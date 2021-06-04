Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.99. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

