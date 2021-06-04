Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.61. MetLife posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.