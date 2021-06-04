Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). Neovasc reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 157.95% and a negative net margin of 1,425.96%.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the first quarter worth $434,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

