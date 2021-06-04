Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 207.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.24. 6,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

