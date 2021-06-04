Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $229,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,141. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.95. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

