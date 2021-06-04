Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. VMware posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.