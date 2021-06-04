Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CareCloud reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,180 shares of company stock worth $698,067 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. 109,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,138. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

