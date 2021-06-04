Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce sales of $50.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.90 million and the highest is $54.26 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,807. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DHT by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 603,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

