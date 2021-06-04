Zacks: Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. EnerSys posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EnerSys by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

