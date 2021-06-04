Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Announce $9.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $9.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.68. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $6.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $43.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.83 to $47.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $35.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $39.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $391.45. 2,377,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $392.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

