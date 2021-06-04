Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.02. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,032. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.