Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Hold

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

AER stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AerCap by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 273,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

