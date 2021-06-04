Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.95. Conduent has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.