Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

