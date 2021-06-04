Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.56.

VRNT opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.51. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

