Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.23.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $76.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,536 shares of company stock worth $8,929,554. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $1,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

