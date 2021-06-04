Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,159 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,056 shares of company stock valued at $71,297,977. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.