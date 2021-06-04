ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $25,078.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00296693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00239376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.01080771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,797.61 or 1.00280666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

