Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $175.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,045. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

