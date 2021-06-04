Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 500,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,041,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $864.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,951,526 shares of company stock worth $4,576,513 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 8,714,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 100.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at $3,601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 174.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,283,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zomedica by 125.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,896,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,054,409 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.