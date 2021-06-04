Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $11,956,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $319.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

