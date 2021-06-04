Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.56-4.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.975-3.990 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $321.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.29. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $196.10 and a one year high of $588.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $417.96.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,239.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock valued at $74,116,228. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.