Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $417.96.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $321.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.