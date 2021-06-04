Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,207.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,532.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,582 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. 835,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

