Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

