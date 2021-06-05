-$0.12 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

BLRX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.