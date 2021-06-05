$0.16 EPS Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 175,202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $9.60 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

