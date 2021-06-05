$0.19 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Clarus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.