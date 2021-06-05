$0.44 EPS Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

