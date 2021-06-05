$0.48 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 393,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -232.66 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

