$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

