$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.