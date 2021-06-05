$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of EA opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

