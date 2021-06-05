$1.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $191,000.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.