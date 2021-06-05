$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.86. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61. FMC has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

