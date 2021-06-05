$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $28,975,724 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $482.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $225.70 and a 52-week high of $490.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

