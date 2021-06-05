1,098 Shares in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM opened at $381.70 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $261.44 and a 12-month high of $392.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.21.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

