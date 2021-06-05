116,166 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 4.0% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,178 shares of company stock worth $21,367,336. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

